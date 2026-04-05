Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Angels On April 5

Hancock is 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.