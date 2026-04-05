FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Angels On April 5

Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hancock is 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News