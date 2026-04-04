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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Angels On April 4

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Hancock has +132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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