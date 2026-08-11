Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On White Sox On Aug. 11

De La Cruz is hitting for a .271 BA, .353 OBP and .499 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .852, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Sean Burke (7-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

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