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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Twins On April 19

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .265 BA, .344 OBP and .530 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 16 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. De La Cruz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.49 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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