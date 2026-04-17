Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Twins On April 17

De La Cruz is hitting for a .267 BA, .345 OBP and .547 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 15 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. De La Cruz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Joe Ryan (2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.