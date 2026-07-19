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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Rockies On July 19

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 3:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .282 BA, .352 OBP and .510 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 52 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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