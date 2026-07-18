Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Rockies On July 18

De La Cruz is hitting for a .282 BA, .354 OBP and .506 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 52 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He had four hits (going 4 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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