Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Rockies On July 17

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .347 OBP and .492 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 50 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 5 against the Cubs.

The Rockies will send Gabriel Hughes (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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