Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Red Sox On March 29
Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
De La Cruz had a .264 BA, .336 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .777 and he scored 102 runs. In 699 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 86 runs. De La Cruz recorded 37 steals on 45 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.
Connelly Early will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.