Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Red Sox On March 28

De La Cruz had a .264 BA, .336 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .777 and he scored 102 runs. In 699 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 86 runs. De La Cruz recorded 37 steals on 45 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.

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