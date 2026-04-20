Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Rays On April 20

De La Cruz is hitting for a .261 BA, .337 OBP and .523 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 18 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. De La Cruz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

The Rays have not named a starting pitcher.

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