Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Rangers On April 5

De La Cruz is hitting for a .219 BA, .286 OBP and .500 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored five runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-0) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

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