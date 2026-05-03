Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Pirates On May 3

De La Cruz is hitting for a .277 BA, .352 OBP and .554 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .906 and he has scored 27 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (16th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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