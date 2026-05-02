Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On May 2

De La Cruz is hitting for a .273 BA, .345 OBP and .547 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 26 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (11th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2 with a 4.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.

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