Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Pirates On May 1

De La Cruz is hitting for a .282 BA, .355 OBP and .565 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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