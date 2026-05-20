Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Phillies On May 20

De La Cruz is hitting for a .297 BA, .364 OBP and .538 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (15th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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