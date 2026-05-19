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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Phillies On May 19

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .297 BA, .362 OBP and .531 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (13th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Jesus Luzardo (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.07 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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