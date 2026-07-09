Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Phillies On July 9

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .488 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 47 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

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