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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Phillies On July 8

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .270 BA, .342 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 44 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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