Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Phillies On July 8

De La Cruz is hitting for a .270 BA, .342 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 44 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies have not yet named a starter.

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