FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On July 7

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .272 BA, .343 OBP and .477 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 44 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Zack Wheeler (8-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News