Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On July 7

De La Cruz is hitting for a .272 BA, .343 OBP and .477 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 44 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Zack Wheeler (8-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.