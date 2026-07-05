Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Orioles On July 5

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .347 OBP and .484 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 44 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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