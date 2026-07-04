Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Orioles On July 4

De La Cruz is hitting for a .273 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 44 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (6-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.