Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Orioles On July 3

De La Cruz is hitting for a .272 BA, .339 OBP and .485 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 44 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

The Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (5-7) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.99 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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