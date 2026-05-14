Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On May 14

De La Cruz is hitting for a .295 BA, .356 OBP and .520 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored 31 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (4-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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