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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On May 12

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .288 BA, .354 OBP and .521 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 29 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (9th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last game against the Astros.

Miles Mikolas (1-3 with a 7.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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