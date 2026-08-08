Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 8

De La Cruz is hitting for a .277 BA, .360 OBP and .509 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Andrew Alvarez (2-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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