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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 8

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:45 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .277 BA, .360 OBP and .509 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Andrew Alvarez (2-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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