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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 7

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .356 OBP and .501 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .857, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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