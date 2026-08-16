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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 16

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .345 OBP and .480 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 68 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (6-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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