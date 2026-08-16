Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 16

De La Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .345 OBP and .480 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 68 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (6-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season.

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