Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Marlins On April 8

De La Cruz is hitting for a .250 BA, .327 OBP and .477 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored eight runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in six runs. De La Cruz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (0-1) in his third start this season.

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