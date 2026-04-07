FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On April 7

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .268 BA, .318 OBP and .512 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored seven runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in five runs. De La Cruz has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (2-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News