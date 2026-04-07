Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On April 7

De La Cruz is hitting for a .268 BA, .318 OBP and .512 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored seven runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in five runs. De La Cruz has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (2-0) in his third start of the season.

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