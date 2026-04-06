Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On April 6

De La Cruz is hitting for a .243 BA, .300 OBP and .486 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored six runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in five runs. De La Cruz has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Janson Junk (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.