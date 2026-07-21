Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Mariners On July 21

De La Cruz is hitting for a .279 BA, .352 OBP and .502 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 54 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 15 steals on 21 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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