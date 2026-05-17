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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Guardians On May 17

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .299 BA, .363 OBP and .522 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 34 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs (15th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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