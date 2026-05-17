Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Guardians On May 17

De La Cruz is hitting for a .299 BA, .363 OBP and .522 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 34 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs (15th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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