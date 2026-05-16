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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On May 16

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .298 BA, .360 OBP and .525 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 33 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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