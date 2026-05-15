Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Guardians On May 15

De La Cruz is hitting for a .299 BA, .359 OBP and .525 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 33 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (0-5) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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