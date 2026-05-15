FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Guardians On May 15

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .299 BA, .359 OBP and .525 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 33 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (0-5) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News