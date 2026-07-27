Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Guardians On July 27

De La Cruz is hitting for a .278 BA, .354 OBP and .506 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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