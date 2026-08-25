Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Giants On Aug. 25

De La Cruz is hitting for a .262 BA, .342 OBP and .472 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 76 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 58 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 22 steals on 30 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Giants.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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