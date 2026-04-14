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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Giants On April 14

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .281 BA, .361 OBP and .563 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .924 and he has scored 13 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. De La Cruz has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Angels.

The Giants are sending Robbie Ray (2-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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