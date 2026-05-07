Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Cubs On May 7

De La Cruz is hitting for a .267 BA, .341 OBP and .514 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 27 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (8th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 0-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.40 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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