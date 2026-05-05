FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Cubs On May 5

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .285 BA, .364 OBP and .547 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (18th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News