Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Cubs On May 5

De La Cruz is hitting for a .285 BA, .364 OBP and .547 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (18th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.

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