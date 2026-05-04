Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Cubs On May 4

De La Cruz is hitting for a .271 BA, .349 OBP and .541 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 27 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (17th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.