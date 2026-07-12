Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Cubs On July 12

De La Cruz is hitting for a .275 BA, .349 OBP and .497 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 49 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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