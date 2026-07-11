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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Cubs On July 11

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .272 BA, .345 OBP and .497 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 49 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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