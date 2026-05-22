Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Cardinals On May 22

De La Cruz is hitting for a .290 BA, .356 OBP and .525 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 36 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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