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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Cardinals On July 26

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .354 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 56 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 46 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Kyle Leahy (7-4) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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