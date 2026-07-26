Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Cardinals On July 26

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .354 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 56 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 46 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Kyle Leahy (7-4) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.