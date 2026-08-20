Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Cardinals On Aug. 20

De La Cruz is hitting for a .259 BA, .340 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 70 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 29 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (5-9) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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