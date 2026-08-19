Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 19

De La Cruz is hitting for a .259 BA, .341 OBP and .470 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 69 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 29 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.07 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.