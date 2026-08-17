Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Cardinals On Aug. 17

De La Cruz is hitting for a .262 BA, .344 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 68 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 28 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Andre Pallante (12-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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