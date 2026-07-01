Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Brewers On July 1

De La Cruz is hitting for a .270 BA, .339 OBP and .490 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 44 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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