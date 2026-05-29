Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Braves On May 29

De La Cruz is hitting for a .279 BA, .346 OBP and .509 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 38 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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