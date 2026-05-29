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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Braves On May 29

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .279 BA, .346 OBP and .509 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 38 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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